Kanu’s Arrest: Family queries FG’s failure to clarify on how he was renditioned to Nigeria

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has queried why the Federal Government of Nigeria has failed to produce before the Federal High Court Abuja clarifications on how the freedom agitator was renditioned to Nigeria.

This follows the extant, intermittent trials of the leader of IPOB who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS. The family also expressed shock at the approach of the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako to the matter, as they threatened that if the court failed to adhere to constitutional Law, they would be compelled to invoke the Prima Facie evidence against the Federal Government.

This is contained in a press release signed by Mazi Kanunta Kanu, younger brother to Nnamdi Kanu and made available to pressmen. The embittered family lamented that President Mohammadu Buhari’s led administration has bluntly failed to proffer clarifications on the processes deployed in renditioning the freedom fighter.

While accusing the Federal Government of involvement in illegalities, the family insisted on knowing the exact location from where their brother was intercepted, as alleged by the Nigerian government, “and how come no clarification has been given up until this date”. Members of Kanu’s family insisted that the action of the federal government amounted to illegality, saying that you cannot put illegality on illegality and expect it to stand.