What we are doing to stabilise Nigeria’s security – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Baba, on Tuesday, reeled out the strategies being taken by the police to stabilise Nigeria’s security amid threats in various parts of the country. He explained that the police would undertake a holistic assessment of the current challenges with a view to ensuring the security of the lives and properties of the people.

The IGP stated this during the Nigeria Police Force Conference and Retreat for Senior Officers held in Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State capital. “We hope to undertake a holistic assessment of the current internal security threats and crime dynamics in the country, identify factors engendering crimes, re-evaluate our strategies, identify operational gaps and evolve new pathways or strengthen existing strategies towards meeting our sacred obligations to the citizens of this country,” he told an audience at the event.

“I’m delighted to note that through these latest leadership initiatives, new focus and orientation are being entrenched into the mindsets of officers of the force and, slowly but steadily, we are marching towards restoring the lost primacy of the Nigeria Police while also stabilising the internal security space.” The event had in attendance the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, as well as top officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, were also represented at the event.