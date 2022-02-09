Christian Eriksen return would be ‘good opportunity’, says Tottenham manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says that midfielder Christian Eriksen returning to Spurs would be “a good opportunity for him, for me and for the club”. Conte signed Eriksen, 29, for Inter Milan in January 2020 and together they won last season’s Serie A title.

Eriksen was released after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark in last summer’s Euros but he has now joined Brentford on a six-month deal. “It would be good for me to have him again, to work together,” said Conte. “I’m the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together. “We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future. And you don’t know what will happen.”

Eriksen made 305 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 69 goals, after joining them from Ajax in August 2013. Conte met him by coincidence last weekend, at a hotel they were both staying, and the Spurs boss said there were no talks to bring Eriksen back to the north London club last month.

“I was lucky because I met him on Sunday and it was good to speak with him,” Conte added. “It was great for me to see him with his family.