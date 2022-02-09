PDP Crisis: Wike visits Plateau state on reconciliatory mission

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Wednesday visited Plateau State on a reconciliatory visit to ensure that the crisis among leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is resolved.

The Governor expressed the Party’s concern on the lingering misunderstanding between former Governor Jonah Jang and governorship aspirant of the party in the state Retired Lt Gen Jeremiah Useni. He also held a closed-door meeting with both parties at the private residence of the retired Army General, Useni in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Governor Wike also attended the court session at the resumed trial of former Governor David Jang who is standing trial alongside Yusuf Pam, an ex-cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State on alleged fraud charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The two accused persons were first arraigned before Justice Daniel Longji in March 2018 on 17 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds but they had since pleaded not guilty to the charges.