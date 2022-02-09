Wike, PDP chieftains in court as ex-Plateau Gov’s fraud trial resumes

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday stormed the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos where a former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang is being arraigned.

Wike and the PDP chieftains arrived at the court premises around 9.50 a.m. The former governor, Jang, is standing trial for misappropriation of state funds during his tenure in office.

Jang is standing trial alongside Yusuf Pam, an ex-cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, on alleged N6.3bn fraud charges brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.