JUST IN: Reps ask NNPC to suspend companies that imported adulterated fuel

Members of the House of Representatives have called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to suspend the four companies which recently imported adulterated fuel into the country.

The lawmakers also mandated its committee on petroleum downstream to investigate the release and sale of the off-spec Premium Motor Spirit by petrol stations across the country, to bring the culprits to book.

The issue was raised on Thursday as a motion of urgent public importance by the Chief Whip of the House, Mohammed Monguno. The House is also concerned that adulterated petrol poses severe risks to motor vehicles and their owners.