Southampton fight back for dramatic win over Spurs

Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton produced the best performance of his tenure as they fought back to beat Tottenham and damage the hosts’ bid for a Champions League spot. Che Adams headed the winner in the 82nd minute, just three minutes after Mohamed Elyounoussi beat Hugo Lloris in almost identical fashion to level.

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek had earlier turned into his own net to open the scoring when under pressure from Son Heung-min following Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s cut-back. But Armando Broja levelled soon after in what was a dominant first-half performance from the visitors in which Romain Perraud also struck the crossbar. The hosts had struggled to contain Southampton but improved after the break and Son put them back in front, only for Hasenhuttl’s side to score twice in the final 11 minutes.

Steven Bergwijn thought he had grabbed a dramatic leveller in stoppage time but the substitute had strayed just offside. “We played fantastic football and deserved to take something,” Hasenhuttl, who joined Southampton in 2018, told Match of the Day after his 500th game as a manager. “We believed in us and the mentality and character of the team is outrageous, it is fantastic to watch, they are fighting for everything. “The whole performance was by far the best since I was here.”

Tottenham remain seventh, four points off the top four, while Southampton climb to 10th.