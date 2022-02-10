Tragedy as OAU student falls into soak-away, dies

Tragedy struck at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, when one of its students, Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun, died after falling into a soak-away at one of the private hostels in the Students Village.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, who confirmed the incident via a statement issued on Wednesday, said the deceased was a year two student of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages.

He stated that the university’s management is saddened by this unfortunate incident, and commiserated with the parents of the victim. It was gathered that efforts made by personnel from the state’s fire service and other emergency rescue officials to save the life of the student proved abortive. While she was rushed to the OAU Teaching Hospital for medical attention, the student was certified dead upon reaching the hospital.

Reacting, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, sympathised with the student and condoled the parents of the deceased. According to the university’s spokesman, the VC led his management team to the scene and described the incident as unacceptable.

He pledged to critically look into the circumstances that led to the student’s death and mete out appropriate sanctions against those involved or whoever is found culpable.