Troops kill 120 fighters, arrest 50 BH/ISWAP terrorists in three weeks

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized 120 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters within the theatre of operation in Borno State. This, according to the Defence Headquarters, was a feat attained with the last three weeks of operations within the region. Speaking on the development at a briefing by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, revealed that 50 other terrorists were arrested within the period under review.

The Director of Defence Media Operations said the troops consolidated their operational success against Boko Haram and ISWAP in various areas including; Bama, Gwoza, Monguno, Kanduga, Damboa, Damasak, Gudumbali and Nganzi Local Government Area. Others include Kukawa, Chibok as well as Sambisa Forest, KirtaWulgo in Marte Local Government of Borno State.

General Onyeuko further stated that the troops also recorded significant results at various locations in Adamawa and Yobe State around Goniri in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State. The Defence spokesman explained that the air interdiction played a vital role in eliminating several ISWAP Commanders and their fighters during the encounter.

“An ISWAP senior commander Mallam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of KirtaWulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device for the terrorists were killed during the airstrike.