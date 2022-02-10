Two policemen shot as robbers attack bullion van in Ibadan

Two policemen have been shot as armed robbers attacked a bullion van at the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, Oyo State. The attack which happened on Thursday, left people scampering for safety as the exchange of gunshots between the robbers and security agents attached to the bullion van lasted for some minutes.

Commuters were forced to abandon their cars in the middle of the road as security operatives struggled to repel the attack.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, who conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the crime, confirmed that two policemen were shot. She, however, said that one of the robbers was also shot during the attack but the robbers made away with his body.

While describing the attack as a coordinated one, Onadeko said all exit points in Ibadan have been placed on red alert. According to her, the move is to prevent the fleeing suspects from escaping. Meanwhile, a series of amateur videos show some commuters with gunshot wounds and two policemen lying motionless after the gun duel with the robbers.

It is unclear how much money the robbers made away with but police authorities say measures are in place to prevent escape for the suspects as investigations begin to unravel those behind this audacious attack.