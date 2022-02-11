Ahead of Council Elections, FCT police relaxes restriction of movement

The FCT police command on Friday said members of the public can “go about their normal legitimate business” during Saturday’s council elections. The notice was contained in a statement signed by police spokesperson Josephine Adeh.

The police had earlier announced a restriction of movement from midnight to 4pm on Saturday. “The FCT Police Command has decided to relax the restriction of movement as earlier announced for the Area Council Election schedule to take place on the 12th February, 2022,” the statement said.

“Consequently, members of the public are hereby advice to go about their normal legitimate business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters. “The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command CP Babaji Sunday psc. while assuring the members of public of the provision of a water tight security before, during and after the election, urges members of the public to come out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice.

“He also calls on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”