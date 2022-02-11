Buni Committee proposes BoT replacement, other amendments to APC constitution

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has proposed some amendments to the party’s constitution. Senator John Akpanudodehe, the spokesman for the Governor Mai Mala Buni led committee, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“In accordance with Article 30 (iii) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has served a notice of proposed amendments to the Party’s Constitution on members of the national convention”, said Akpanudodehe.

“Article 30 (iii) stipulates that the notice is served at least fourteen (14) days before the date of the national convention at which the proposed amendments are to be considered.

“APC Constitution 2014 has been in effect for almost eight years and together with judgments from courts of competent jurisdiction, administrative experiences have revealed flaws in the Constitution. It became imperative to conduct a review of the Party’s Constitution.”