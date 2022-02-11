President Buhari calls for lasting peace on Korean Peninsula

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will support efforts to bring peaceful resolution and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula. The President gave the assurance on Friday when he joined world leaders virtually to attend the opening of World Summit 2022, themed: “Reconciliation and Peace in the Korean Peninsula, through Multi Sectorial Peace Building Initiatives in Asia and in the World”, organised by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

In a video message sent to the Hybrid Summit in Seoul, South Korea, President Buhari said the Korean Peninsula has been a flashpoint of conflict, lingering many decades and therefore deserving the attention of world leaders for a peaceful resolution.

“The Korean situation as defined by its history and geography is unique in the sense that as the only nation in the Asia-Pacific region that remains divided since the cold war era, peace on the Korean peninsula has far-reaching implications to the region, if not to the world at large. “The Nigerian Government encourages and supports every effort to promote understanding and a commitment to peace among the governments and people of both Koreas; and has for a long time, maintained relations with them at ambassadorial level.

“We have enjoyed cordial relations with both Koreas in trade and commerce, education, cultural exchange, and technology transfer. “And so, when it comes to what needs to be done to ensure lasting peace on the peninsula, we are happy to be part of it,” he said.