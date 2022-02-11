Three dead, one injured in Lagos/Ibadan Expressway accident

Three persons have been confirmed dead in an early-morning crash along the Sagamu interchange axis of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway in South-West Nigeria. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed this in a statement on Friday by the spokesperson for its Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe.

Okpe, who is also a route commander, said the accident was suspected to be a result of over-speeding by a vehicle which led to its loss of control. “The FRSC team carried out a rescue operation in the early hour this (Friday) morning at about 05:22HRS on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 200 metres to Danco filling station,” he said. “A total of nine persons were involved in the crash and, all male adults; one person was injured while three persons were recorded death from the crash, and others were unhurt.”

According to the FRSC sector command spokesperson, the injured victim resisted the attempt to take him to the hospital for medical attention, but the bodies of the dead have been deposited at a private morgue in Sagamu. The FRSC Sector Commander in the Ogun, Ahmed Umar, in his reaction, cautioned motorists against speed violation and advised them to always reduce their speed whenever they come across poor visibility.

Hours before the incident, a trailer loaded with 18 passengers and an unspecified number of cattle had crashed in a lone accident in Katsina State. The spokesman for the FRSC sector command in Katsina, Abubakar Usman, said 10 of the passengers died on the spot.