Area Council elections hold in FCT

It is election day in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as residents go to the polls to elect chairmen and councillors for the six area councils.

Area councils where the exercise is taking place are Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the elections with support from the security agencies and other stakeholders.

It is the only council poll conducted by the electoral umpire and 473 candidates from 14 political parties are expected to contest in the polls. Of the figure, 363 contestants are vying for the 62 councillorship positions in the six area councils.

The elections are conducted regularly and consistently every three years, including bye-elections as the need arises.