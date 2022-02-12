Jakande: One year after, Jandor knocks Lagos state government for failing to immortalize the first State Executive Governor, who served the state meritoriously

***Considers Sanwo-olu’s naming of a health center after Oluremi Tinubu an executive recklessness and insensitivity

Today marks a year anniversary of the demise of the first Executive Governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. It would be recalled that the late politician who served as the Governor of the state between 1979 and 1983, died on February, 11, 2021 at the age of 91. Jakande’s indelible mark spans education, housing, road infrastructure, health etc. In the area of housing. Jakande’s legacy in low-cost housing estates in Abesan, Isolo and other parts of Lagos state, have become a benchmark for affordable housing by any Government, decades after the launch of the scheme.

From the foregoing, there is no gainsaying the fact that Jakande represents an institution, which any occupant of the office at the Lagos house, Alausa should eternally immortalize. Quite unsurprisingly, the present APC Government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu would have none of that but rather choose to lick the ass of his paymaster in Bourdillon. Earlier, this week, a semi secondary health clinic in Amuwo Ododin was named after Senator Oluremi Tinubu “in recognition of her children-oriented programmes”. It is baffling to hear the Governor and the council chair justify the naming of the edifice after the Lagos Central Senator, for such lame reason.

The vicarious abuse and executive recklessness continue across the state as many state edifices are either named after Tinubu, his wife or his daughter by office holders. It is rather unfortunate that the state would not think of something in that regard for a hero of Jakande’s statute, as a mark of his immortalization. We would like to remind the Governor that a hero like Lateef Kayode Jakande deserves more than he is getting in a state he meritoriously served till he breathed his last. A befitting immortalization isn’t too much to ask for a state and national hero. The Governor should stop lending his imprimatur to the charade orchestrated by his masters in the APC.

Our state is blessed with present and past heroes that have laid the foundation for the Lagos of today and come 2023, Under a PDP led administration, the labour of our present and past heroes, shall not be in vain. Finally, we will like to restate our commitment and readiness to birth a Lagos that works for everyone come 2023.