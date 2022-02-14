BREAKING: NDLEA declares DCP Abba Kyari wanted over drug links

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Monday declared suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, wanted over alleged links with an international drug cartel.

The spokesperson for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made the announcement during a short press conference held at its Headquarters. The decision came amidst the Hushpuppi scandal.

Kyari, until his suspension by the commission, was the officer-in-charge of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

A report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America had earlier indicted him in the case of fraud involving Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.