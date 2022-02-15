Abba Kyari: IGP orders closure of all Intelligence Response Teams, Special Tactical Squad satellite units

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the closure of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad across the country.

This comes a day after the arrest of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari and others by authorities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency over alleged drug dealings.

All serving officers in the satellite units have been asked to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing.

A police source confirmed this on Tuesday, adding that authorities have directed that serving officers and men in the unit will be demobilised and posted to commands across the country.