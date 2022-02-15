Lagos to clamp down on unregistered Alternative Medicine Practitioners

The Lagos State Government, through the Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB), says it will begin its clamps down on unregistered practitioners of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) in every part of the country. This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Affairs Officer of the board, Segun Ogunleye on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the government is set to enforce the directives of the National Council on Health (NCH), which mandates all practitioners of Complementary and Alternative Medicine to register their operations or face the full wrath of the law, as prescribed by the National Council on Health.

Speaking recently in Lagos about the NCH directives, which he said were part of the resolutions reached at the 62nd meeting of the Traditional Medicine Practitioners held in 2019 in Asaba, Delta State, Registrar of the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, Mr. Olorunkemi Kadiku, said the board is giving unregistered practitioners in the state till the end of March to complete their registration. According to him, all Complementary and Alternative Medicine Practitioners including product manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, and retailers are required to regularise their practice, as well as register their premises with the Traditional Medicine Board, or risk their premises being sealed.

“Any practitioner that fails to comply with this directive to register with LSTMB, would be treated as defaulter and such premises sealed off, including confiscation of products, in line with the council’s decisions,” he said.