Students protest at NSCDC HQ in Osun over ‘sporadic’ shootings

Dozens of protesters on Tuesday stormed the headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osogbo, Osun State. The protesters, who were mainly students and armed with placards with various inscriptions, took to the security outfit’s office in the state capital to condemn what they called the indiscriminate shootings by its personnel.

Some of the inscriptions read, “NSCDC are we safe”; “NSCDC threatens our people in Osun”; and “Stop brutality against Osun residents,” among others. The students under the aegis of the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS) were led to the NSCDC headquarters by the group’s President, Moshood Yusuf.

They were, however, denied entry by armed personnel manning the entrance gate of the security agency’s office in the Oke Ayepe area of Osogbo.

“It is regrettable that the officers and the men of the corps that is known for decency, discipline, and patriotism have been turned to political tormentors in the state, and we have no choice than to cry to your good office before the people of the state begin to lose their lives in the hands of NSCDC Tactical Force in Osun,” said Yusuf.