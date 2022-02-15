We will not interfere in NDLEA’s case against Abba Kyari – Police

The Nigerian Police has said it will not interfere in the ongoing investigation of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari following his arrest in connection with his alleged involvement in a drug deal.

Acting Force PRO, Csp Muyiwa Adejobi, said on Tuesday that the Police Force cannot account for any illicit deal undertaken by a suspended officer of the force, but for the serving officers being investigated, the police will expect feedback from the NDLEA.

The police had handed over the suspended DCP Kyari and four others to the NDLEA, on Monday, a few hours after he was declared wanted by the agency. They were accused of corruption and unprofessional infractions, as well as tampering with narcotic exhibits.