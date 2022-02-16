DSS explains why Nnamdi Kanu is not allowed to change his clothes

The trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu resumed on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja with him wearing his regular Fendi outfit. This is contrary to the order made by Justice Binta Nyako in December 2021 that he be allowed to change his outfit before his next appearance in court.

Mike Ozekhome, the lawyer to Mr Kanu, also complained to the court that the DSS have refused to allow Kanu a change of clothes contrary to a definite order of the court that he must be allowed to wear a new outfit. Responding to Ozekhome’s complaint, the judge asked the Director of Legal Services of the DSS to provide explanations to the issue. “My Lord, clothes that were brought for the defendant had lion’s head embroiled on them, and the defendant (Mr Kanu) can’t wear clothes with a lion’s head,” he said.

The secret service’s lawyer explained that “clothes with lion’s head offend the standard operating procedures” of the SSS. The judge then asked the type of cloth Kanu prefers to wear. In response, Kanu said, “I want to wear the clothes of my people, “Isi Agu.”

The court, however, refused his request but asked the DSS to provide Kanu with his eyes glasses which his lawyers said was taken away from him. The matter was then adjourned to April 8 to rule on Kanu’s applications to quash the charge.