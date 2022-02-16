We have one billion litres of petrol to tackle supply gap – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that the organisation has enough petrol to address the supply gap in the country, saying there are one billion litres of the product in stock.

NNPC Group Executive Director (Downstream), Mr Adetunji Adeyemi, gave the assurance during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday. “As of today, NNPC has over One (1) billion Litres of certified PMS stock that is safe for use in vehicles and machinery,” he said.

According to him, the NNPC is also expecting about 2.3 billion litres of petrol in the country by month-end. “NNPC Ltd wishes to reassure Nigerians that it has put adequate measures in place to accelerate the nationwide distribution of PMS earlier disrupted by the quarantine of methanol-blended petrol,” he further noted amid concerns over the scarcity of the product.

To ensure seamless access to petrol, the NNPC also directed its depots and outlets to begin 24 hours operations. “In order to accelerate PMS distribution across the country, NNPC limited has commenced 24 hours operations at its depots and retail outlets nationwide,” he said.