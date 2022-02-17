Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya Night of Tributes: She was a brave titan – Jandor

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has described the late chairperson of the movement, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya as brave warrior who did not die a coward. Jandor made the remarks during the Night of Tributes held by Lagos4Lagos for the late Ikorodu born politician at her Fiwagboye family compound in Ikorodu on Wednesday, 16th February, 2022. While urging everyone to emulate her sterling qualities, the Lagos4Lagos convener noted that the former SSG in Lagos, popularly called “Mama Jandor” would be greatly missed by him and members of the Lagos4Lagos movement.

In her tribute. Lagos4Lagos Senatorial Women Leader (Lagos West), Omolara Dikko recalled the great strides and contribution of Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya during her life time. In her words: “I knew her since 2007 and she was very nice. She was always attending to our needs during our visit to her during her time as SSG. May the good Lord grant her eternal rest”. On his part, Lagos4Lagos State Chairman, Prince Sunday Ajayi described the late politician as a good person who stood by the movement through thick and thin. “During her time in Lagos4Lagos, her call would usually wake me up every morning. She was very committed to the cause till the end. She was a great warrior whose amiable spirit united all of us. We are however consoled that she left us after leading us to cross over to the PDP. May the good Lord make grant her rest in God’s bossom”.

Assistant Organizing Secretary, Shakiru Onilude also eulogized the woman he described as a source of inspiration. “Mama was a brave warrior who stood like a rock of Gibraltar during Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola. Out of the lots of political women leaders in Lagos, she was the only one that identified with us openly. She took after her dad in terms of bravery and this gave us a lot of confidence”. Seun Soyinka, Director of communication and strategy, Lagos4Lagos, described Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya as a fearless person despite her meekness.

He said: “She stood by us. Such was her strong belief that she was always ready to spare her time and resources at any time for the movement. She gave us a lot of gas. I just want to assure her family that we will get to the promise land and we will never forget her”. In the same vein, Lagos4Lagos State. Ex-Officio member, Rasheed Osanyinpeju recalled the inspirational qualities of the amiable politician, whom she described as a fearless fighter. He therefore challenged people to reflect and sustain the good moments and attributes of the late politician. On her part, Alhaja Tanwa Olusi, a Frontline Lagos PDP leader described her as a titan who went out of her way to put smiles on people’s faces.

In his homily, former State House Chaplain, Bishop Funsho Awe eulogised the late politician describing her as a great fighter who stood for the liberation and emancipation of Lagos. He therefore urged those she left behind to emulate her attributes and ideals.