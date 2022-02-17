Tambuwal explains reasons for his absence at PDP Governors’ meeting in Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, PDP-GF, has explained the reason why it’s Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was unable to attend the Monday’s meeting of the forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Director-General of the PDP-GF, Hon CID Maduabum explained that the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto and grandson of Sardauna, coupled with the dignitaries coming to Sokoto for condolence visits made it practically impossible for Governor Tambuwal to leave the seat of the caliphate as the time the meeting was holding. The meeting, held on Monday in Yenagoa, was presided over by the Vice Chairman of the forum and Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

The meeting, which was attended by no fewer than eleven Governors, coincided with the two years anniversary in office of Senator Duoye Diri as the Governor of Bayelsa State. There have been insinuations that the absence of Governor Tambuwal at the meeting may not be unconnected to some perceived rifts between him and some of the Governors.

However, Hon. Maduabum categorically dismissed such insinuations, saying that was far from the truth. “There is no truth in that insinuations. The PDP Governors’ Forum is intact and the relationship between the members is very cordial. There is no division within the Forum. They are all working together to enthrone a new order in Nigeria through the PDP.

“There is no way Governor Tambuwal could have left Sokoto at the time the meeting was taking place in Yenagoa. “It is a matter of courtesy that he stays back in the state to receive the numerous personalities, including Governors, Presidential delegation, top business elite and other prominent Nigerians visiting the State for condolence visit as a result of the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, a few days ago.