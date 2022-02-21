UK Minister Vicky Ford set for maiden visit to Nigeria

The United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, Vicky Ford is set for a maiden visit to Nigeria. This was disclosed in a statement by the British High Commission in Nigeria on Sunday.

The British High Commission explained that the visit will take forward efforts by both countries to build on the UK-Nigeria partnership and strengthen strong security, anti-corruption, and economic ties.

This visit follows the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London earlier this month, at which the UK and Nigeria agreed to strengthen cooperation in a range of areas including military cooperation, counter-terrorism, civilian policing, protecting human rights, and recognising the important role of women in achieving sustainable peace. “While in Nigeria, Minister Vicky Ford will have meetings with the Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governors as well as faith leaders, civil society and business leaders.

“The Minister looks forward to announcing millions of pounds of new UK investments including in support of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. The Minister will sign an MoU related to anti-corruption, which will further strengthen the UK-Nigeria partnership in this area,” the statement added.