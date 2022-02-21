‘You have not been forgotten’, Osinbajo tells Niger Delta region

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government is committed to developing the Niger Delta region. Osinbajo said this at the weekend when he flagged off the Southern Ijaw Link Bridge in Bayelsa.

“As a matter of urgency, we are well on our way towards correcting historical lapses in this respect, through the collaborative efforts of the federal, state, and local governments, each one putting aside personal interests, and doing the best they can for the communities which have undeservedly suffered for so long,” he said in a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande.

The former Lagos State commissioner assured the oil-rich region of the “Federal Government’s full support and collaboration in every way possible. You have not been forgotten, and this milestone is only the beginning of greater things to come.

“By facilitating easier access to places like Yenogoa and beyond with this bridge, we will be laying a foundation for development that will deepen commerce and create individual and collective opportunities for the people of these communities,” he stated.