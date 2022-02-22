APC Governors ‘in support of’ new National Convention date

Governors of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday said they were in support of the party’s new date for its national convention. Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, revealed this after the Governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The APC on Monday had postponed its National Convention to March 26. It was earlier billed for February 26. The Governors had met on Monday evening but declined to comment on the postponed convention at a press briefing later.

“Until we finish the meeting with Mr. President, we will rather not comment on any timetable or logistics,” Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said.