Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari’s alleged accomplices for 14 days

Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to further detain the two alleged drug couriers named in the case involving a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, for 14 days.

She gave the order for the detention of Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus at the NDLEA facility Abuja on Tuesday, pending investigation.

The judge granted the anti-drug agency’s request after NDLEA Director for Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, moved an ex-parte application to that effect.

Kyari was the Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the police before his suspension over links with convicted fraudster Hushpuppi.