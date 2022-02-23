Senator Hassan nominated as Zamfara Deputy Governor

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has nominated Senator Muhammad Hassan Nasiha as the deputy governor of the northwestern state. At the resumed plenary, the speaker of the House, Nasiru Mua’zu, read a letter from the state Governor Bello Matawalle nominating Senator Muhammad as the deputy governor of Zamfara State.

Hassan was nominated hours after Mahdi Gusau’s impeachment on Wednesday. Senator Hassan is representing Zamfara Central Senatorial district. Gusau was impeached after the House received the report of a committee set up by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu. The committee was set up probe allegations levelled against the deputy governor.

The seven-man panel was led by Retired Justice Halidu Soba and had submitted its report to the State House of Assembly complex in Gusau, the state capital.

According to a member of the panel, Oladipo Okpeseyi, the committee carried out its assignment with integrity. The panel had commenced its sitting on Monday and ended proceedings the next day. But the embattled Gusau, who was the respondent, was absent.