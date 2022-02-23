Strike: FG’s meeting with ASUU ends inconclusive, negotiation rescheduled

The reconciliatory meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities has ended inconclusively. Amid a warning strike declared by the lecturers, both parties failed to reach an agreement at the meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who convened the meeting, led the government delegation while ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, attended alongside other leaders of the union.

The nation’s education sector was hit with another setback last Monday when Professor Osodeke announced that the union had embarked on a warning strike. As a result of the industrial action expected to last one-month, academic activities have been grounded in various government-owned universities in the country.

ASUU declared the strike to re-echo its demands of revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned allowances, improved funding of state universities, and promotion arrears for members.