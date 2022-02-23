UPDATED: Signing of Electoral Act Amendment Bill postponed till Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will now sign the re-worked Electoral Act Amendment Bill on Friday, February 25. A source close to the Presidency, who had earlier indicated that the President would assent to the bill on Wednesday, confirmed the new date.

According to the source, the new date will be honoured by the President. This comes at a time when President Buhari presides over the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

On January 25, lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives chambers of the National Assembly passed the harmonised version of the bill. The harmonised version was received by President Buhari a week later, as confirmed by his Senior Special Assistant on NASS Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare.

He withheld his assent to the bill in November 2021, citing the cost of conducting direct primary elections, security challenges, and possible manipulation of electoral processes by political players as part of the reasons for his decision.