Court fixes date to hear Abba Kyari’s bail application

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed February 28, to hear the bail application filed by the detained former commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau, of the Nigerian Police Force, Abba Kyari.

Justice Ekwo fixed the date, after counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Mike Kassa informed the court on Thursday that the bail application was not served on him. Kassa added that though the applicant counsel served him with a motion on notice, he was yet to be served with the bail application.

However, Kyari’s counsel, Cynthia Ikenna insisted that there was a proof of service to that effect. She prayed the court to confirm the proof of service in the court file. After going through the court file, Justice Ekwo directed the applicant’s lawyer, Ikenna to serve Kassa in open court.

The trial Judge subsequently adjourned to February 28, to hear Abba Kyari’s bail application.