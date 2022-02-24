Remain calm, take responsibility for your personal security – Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine

The Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine on Thursday asked citizens in the East European country to remain calm and take responsibility for their personal security and safety. The warning was contained in an Embassy notice.

The notice comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

“The Embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.

“The Embassy wishes to add that should any of Nigerian nationals considers the situation as emotionally disturbing, such nationals may wish to temporary relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangements. They should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.