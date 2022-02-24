Reps call for immediate evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine

The House of Representatives has called for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning that a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

Lawmakers are, however, concerned that there are many Nigerian students in Ukraine who could be caught in the crossfire. The motion was moved by representative Ahmed Munir during plenary on Thursday. But some lawmakers fear that it may be too late as the evacuation should have been done long ago.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, agreed with a lawmaker, Leke Abejide, to interact with the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine by Monday, February 28.

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs has been mandated to liaise with the Foreign Affairs Ministry.