Simultaneous bombing of all bandits will be effective, says El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday said Nigeria must decisively deal with banditry and terrorism besetting the northwest through simultaneous ground and air attacks in all the states where the criminals have a presence.

He, however, stated that the fear of being dragged before the International Court of Justice (ICC) has prevented the military from engaging the bandits and permanently wiping them out.

Speaking during the weekly ministerial briefing at the State House, Governor El-Rufai revealed that the locations of the terrorists are known, and their communications regularly intercepted and as such can be wiped out inspite of the civilians instead of adopting a piecemeal approach to solving the security challenge.

According to him, banditry has become a multi-million naira business in the North West, which far outweighs the challenge of Boko Haram in the North East.