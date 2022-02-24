We must not relent until peace is restored – CAS

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged men of the Nigerian Air Force not to relent in the fight against terrorism until peace is restored in the affected areas.

‘We mustn’t relent until peace is restored to all affected areas,’ immense efforts have been made in the areas of purposeful training and capacity building as well as enhancement of welfare for both serving and retired personnel, particularly in the provision of medical and healthcare services.

He made this declaration on Wednesday when he met with branch heads, Air Officers Commanding and other senior officers yesterday, 23 February 2022 at the Air Marshal MD Umar (Rtd) Blue Room, in Abuja. The meeting was aimed at checking counterterrorism, counterinsurgency efforts and recommended the need for increased and sustained firepower to completely decimate the capabilities of all armed groups in the country.

Air Marshal Amao used the opportunity to express his satisfaction with the progress made so far, especially in eliminating key terrorists in the Northeast and Northwest as well as destroying their hideouts.