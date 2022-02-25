Court convicts Evans, two others of kidnapping businessman Donatus Duru

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja has convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans on a two-count of conspiracy and kidnapping of a businessman, Donatus Duru.

The victim is the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Justice Hakeem Oshodi on Friday convicted Evans alongside two of his co-defendants, Uchenna Amadi and Okuchuwkwu Nwachukwu. The judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against the three convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.

In reaching his verdict on Evans, the judge held that he observed the demeanour of the witness. stating that in some of the confessional videos played in court, Evans had mentioned some of the other defendants and the roles they played in the crime.

“He was seen freely laughing and willingly answered questions. A close look at his body shows no sign of torture. He did not look unkempt. He is seen laughing even when he was told that he must be a rich kidnapper,” Justice Oshodi said.