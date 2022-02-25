Electoral Bill: Jandor hails Buhari’s gesture, says President has inadvertently signed APC death warrant

The Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has hailed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law.

It would be recalled that the President had earlier refused assent on the bill last December, citing among other reasons, the provision of recommending only ‘direct primary” for choosing party candidates as “anti-democratic and costly”.

Reacting to the President’s signing of the bill, Jandor congratulated Nigerians who have consistently yearned for a credible electoral process that will ensure the sanctity of the votes of the electorate. While berating the ruling APC as a party that suppresses the will of the majority and internal democracy, Jandor noted that the president has inadvertently signed the death warrant of the APC.

He said: “We are glad the president has bowed to the popular will of the people. We are more gladdened that the signing has signified a death knell for APC, especially in Lagos, where it has never won any election without the use of hoodlums”. He further stated that the Amended Electoral Act will strengthen the electoral process thereby enhancing the people’s faith in the electoral system.