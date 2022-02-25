INEC to hold extraordinary meeting over implementation of Electoral Act 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday in a bid to proceed with implementing the provisions guiding the forthcoming election within the new law.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye Esq, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. He said the Electoral Act 2022 contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

While explaining that the nation now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the INEC commissioner said together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new Act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 poll.

Speaking further, Mr Okoye explained that given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest. Consequently, he disclosed that an extraordinary meeting of INEC is billed for Saturday 26th February 2022. He also noted that thereafter, a statement will be issued on the way forward