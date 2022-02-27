Ahead of today’s State Congress, Jandor wishes Lagos PDP a successful outing, urges party faithful to shame naysayers and ensure a violent-free Congress

The Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has congratulated the Lagos PDP for the much-awaited State Congress scheduled to hold today.

While maintaining that the party has a long tradition of democratic process, Jandor noted that today’s exercise is pivotal to the party’s quest to take over the reins of government in Lagos as state executives of the party would emerge from the exercise.

“As our party goes to the polls today to elect state executives to pilot the affairs of our party and as we move to the general election in 2023, I urge all our party members to re-enact our enviable record of free and rancour-free contests.

For the contestants, I urge them to be magnanimous in victory, graceful in defeat”. He added: “I am very convinced that there will be no victor or no vanquished our party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will be the overall winner, after all”.

Speaking further, Jandor urged the party faithful to use the congress to shame naysayers and prophets of doom by ensuring a violence-free congress.

“Here is wishing all aspirants the best of luck”. He added.