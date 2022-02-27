Carabao Cup final: Chelsea and Liverpool meet in Wembley showpiece

Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday to decide who wins the first domestic trophy of 2022. Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp have both been crowned European champions with their respective sides, but neither has won a cup in English football.

Chelsea last won the competition in 2015 but it is a decade since Liverpool got their hands on the prize. There will also be a different name on the trophy for the first time since 2017. That is because Manchester City have won the competition for the past four years – beating Chelsea on penalties in the 2019 final – but were knocked out this season in the fourth round by West Ham.

This is the first of four potential trophies Liverpool could win this season, after closing the gap on Premier League leaders City to three points and progressing in the Champions League and FA Cup. “It’s second time for me in this competition and I have lost so many finals in my life, but the few I won and the ones I lost didn’t hold me back to try again,” Liverpool boss Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We realised how big it is during the ride – each round we made, it was always really, really nice. “If we could win it then it will be a proper trophy for the whole club because we used players from the under-18s, under-23s and it makes a really nice journey and a really nice story and I hope we can bring it back and celebrate it with the academy.