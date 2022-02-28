2023 Election: Outcome of PDP presidential primaries will shock many – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries will shock many Nigerians. He added that any candidate that wins the presidential ticket should be assured that the members will rally around and make sure that he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, disclosed this a statement signed on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the state capital. “People should watch, there will be shocked as far as PDP convention is concerned. People should watch what is going to happen. People like to underrate so many persons and it is not good in politics,” he said.

Wike also reacted to the comment by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar where he expressed confidence that he will clinch the party ticket. The governor said Atiku’s comment could amount to taking convention delegates for granted. “I didn’t expect him to say that he will always take the ticket of the party. That is going too far and taking the delegates for granted,” he added.

Governor Wike said he is committed to doing anything to ensure PDP returns to power in 2023 and begin once again the process of rebuilding the nation after years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. The Rivers State governor urged PDP members to resist making divisive utterances.