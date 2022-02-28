Alleged N96B Fraud: Supreme Court sets date to deliver judgement in Rotimi Amaechi’s suit

The Supreme Court will on May 27, deliver judgement in a suit filed by former Governor of Rivers State and Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, seeking to stop his probe in the alleged N96B fraud and alleged fraudulent sales of valued assets belonging to Rivers State.

Leading a seven-man panel, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, announced the judgment date after listening to arguments in the suit on Monday. Amaechi is praying the Apex Court to prohibit Governor Nyesom Wike from investigating his eight-year tenure as governor of the state.

The former governor, represented by the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi, predicated his opposition to probe on the ground that it was aimed at witch-hunting and embarrassing him, to embarrass him in view of his political differences with his successor.

Wike, who constituted a 7-man probe panel to probe Amaechi, is, however, asking the Supreme Court to dismiss Amaechi’s suit. The Governor, represented by Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) insisted that the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omekeji was to look into how N96B was allegedly withdrawn from the treasury of the state government and how it was expended.