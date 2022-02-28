Constitution Amendment: NLC leads protest to NASS

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is leading a protest to the National Assembly, to demand overwhelming votes from the federal lawmakers, ahead of the clause by clause voting on the ongoing constitution alteration process.

The labour leaders are demanding that the lawmakers vote in favour of autonomy for the local government and the judiciary.

They insist that the lack of autonomy for the judicial arm of Government, as well as the local government as the third tier of Government, run contrary to democratic principles.

Details later…