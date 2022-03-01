FG not opposed to raising compensation of university lecturers – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Tuesday said the Federal Government is not opposed to the idea of giving university lecturers a raise. He made the remark at the State House after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister noted that such a decision will be taken after an investigation is conducted to comparatively assess the pay of their counterparts in other climes.

The Minister, who was at the State House to brief the President on successes made so far in the negotiation with the ASUU, noted that the issue of earned allowances have remained inconclusive as the Federal Government is willing to make the university lecturers happy after due process has been completed.

ASUU, the umbrella union for university academics, is currently on a one-month warning strike. The Minister met with ASUU representatives later on Tuesday.