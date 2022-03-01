Jandor congratulates newly elected Lagos PDP State Excos, enjoins Aivoji to use his new office to unite party

The Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has congratulated the newly elected Lagos PDP State Exco. In a congratulatory message, Jandor commended the peaceful disposition of all the stakeholders in the conduct of the successful congress noting that the success of the congress has again confirmed the PDP as a party that promotes peace through equity and fair play.

He noted that the party has put naysayers and prophets of doom who had predicted a rancorous exercise to shame. He said: “Once again, I want to congratulate our party for the successful conduct of the state congress despite of doom prediction by naysayers. This has confirmed PDP as a party that observes internal democracy and respect for the wishes of the people”.

While restating his earlier advice for winners to be magnanimous in victory, Jandor urged the new Chairman, Philip Aivoji to use his new office to unite the party. He stated: “I want to also congratulate the new executives led by Hon. Philip Aivoji on the confidence reposed in them to lead our party to victory come 2023”.

Speaking further, he said: “More importantly, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our newly elected State Chairman, Hon Aivoji to use his exalted office to unite the party irrespective of their affiliation within the party. It is time to unite for a common purpose of chasing the APC out of power come 2023.