JUST IN: Buhari writes Senate, seeks amendment of section 84 (12) in Electoral Act

The Senate has received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking an amendment of section 84 (2) subsection 12 in the 2021 Electoral Act.

Specifically, President Buhari wants the National Assembly to amend section 84 (2) Subsection 12 which states that no political appointee shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of any candidate for an election.

In the letter, he said the amendment is necessary as the clause constitutes a fundamental defect and leads to the disenfranchisement of political officeholders.