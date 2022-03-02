Chelsea: Roman Abramovich future in doubt after Swiss billionaire claims he has been offered chance to buy club

Roman Abramovich’s future as Chelsea owner is in doubt after a Swiss billionaire claimed he has been offered the chance to buy the club. Hansjorg Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick that Abramovich “wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly” after the threat of sanctions was raised in Parliament.

Abramovich gave “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to its foundation trustees following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Chelsea have chosen not to respond to Wyss’s claims. The west London club have always previously denied reports that they are up for sale.

Abramovich, 55, is believed to have strong ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, and other Russian billionaires have already been the subject of European Union sanctions where their assets have been frozen. That has included Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who has commercial links to Everton.

The United Kingdom government is yet to sanction Abramovich or Usmanov, but Labour MP Chris Bryant said in Parliament on Tuesday that Abramovich was “terrified of being sanctioned which is why he is going to sell his home, and another flat as well.”