Failed Bill: Women groups storm NASS gate in protest

Various women groups on Wednesday occupied the gate of the National Assembly in protest against the failure of a bill meant to create ‘special seat‘ for women. The women gathered early morning at the three-arm zone and marched to the National Assembly gate chanting songs of solidarity.

The groups demand that the Federal lawmakers take another look at the requests for 111 seats for women, citizenship, 35% representation in party leadership, more appointive positions in government, and vote in favour of these amendments.

The groups gathered for the protest include the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), Federation of Muslim Women Association (FOMWA), Women Organisation for Change in Agriculture and Natural Resource Management (WOCAN), Association of Women in the Arts (AWITA), Women In Business (WIMBIZ), Action Aid, Yiaga Africa, the Islamic Youth League, among others.

The protest comes less than 24 hours after the bill seeking to provide special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly failed. The Bill titled ‘Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters,’ failed after most of the lawmakers voted against it.